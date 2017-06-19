The unemployment rate continues downward

The unemployment rate continues downward

The hiring frenzy that began a year ago is continuing, and it is widely reflected in the latest local unemployment rate. The unemployment rate in the city of Kenosha has dropped to 3.6 percent, down from April's 4.0 and much lower than the rate reported for May 2016, according to statistics released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

