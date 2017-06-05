The Agenda: Supermarket closing is no...

The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sickness, it's a symptom of something worse

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Kenosha News

According to multiple sources, the Brass neighborhood Pick 'n Save location, 1901 63rd St., will be shuttered in the near future by owner Kroger. According to multiple sources, the Brass neighborhood Pick 'n Save location, 1901 63rd St., will be shuttered in the near future by owner Kroger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) 22 hr Mr Demo 95
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) May 29 Roach 1,962
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May 14 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May '17 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr '17 Rico from East Lo... 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC