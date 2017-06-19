Study: prevailing wage repeal could harm workers
A new report argues repealing Wisconsin's prevailing wage could lower worker's wages and put a heavier burden on taxpayers. The study by the Midwest Economic Policy Institute claims a full repeal of the prevailing wage would cost taxpayer $336 million-dollars annually, due to lost wages shifting more workers to social safety net programs.
