strawberries

With less than ideal weather for growing the popular sweet-tart berries in the Midwest, Norm Mattson, owner of Berryville Farm in Somers, said Thursday he expects pick-your-own visitors will find plenty to fill their baskets. But next week the volume the plants yield will be a day-to-day proposition, and Mattson, who opened Berryville eight years ago on 13th Avenue just north of Highway A, doesn't expect the local crop to last much beyond that this season.

