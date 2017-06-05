St. Catherine of Siena hosting shoe c...

St. Catherine of Siena hosting shoe collection drive

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

The youth group at St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee has launched a shoe collection drive through Wednesday, June 14, to raise funds for its participation in the summer Steubenville Youth Conference. "We are excited to launch our shoe drive," said Jessica Cranston, director of Youth Ministry at St. Catherine of Siena Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) May 29 Roach 1,962
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) May 21 Lovetofuck 93
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May 14 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May 12 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr '17 Rico from East Lo... 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,650,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC