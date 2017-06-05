St. Catherine of Siena hosting shoe collection drive
The youth group at St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee has launched a shoe collection drive through Wednesday, June 14, to raise funds for its participation in the summer Steubenville Youth Conference. "We are excited to launch our shoe drive," said Jessica Cranston, director of Youth Ministry at St. Catherine of Siena Church.
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|May 21
|Lovetofuck
|93
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
