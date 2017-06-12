Sister of man killled calls for tougher gun laws at vigil to end violence
Rick Dodge, left, and Mary Larson, right, the mother of shooting victim Brian Baldwin, light candles during a vigil at Lincoln Park Wednesday night. Kathy Grunden, left, holds an umbrella for Mary Larson, middle, the mother of shooting victim Brian Baldwin, as she gets a hug from Mickey Dodge-Schellenberger, second from right, during a vigil at Lincoln Park Wednesday night.
