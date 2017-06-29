Setter 60th

Edwin and Helen Setter, lifelong Kenosha residents, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the Italian American Club on June 22 and a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Mary's Catholic Church on June 24. Edwin and Helen Bruchaty were introduced at her parents' 25th wedding anniversary celebration by his cousin, Marie Safranski. They began dating when he returned from a teaching stint in California and were married one year later on June 22, 1957, at St. Anthony Church in Kenosha.

