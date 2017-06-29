Setter 60th

Setter 60th

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Edwin and Helen Setter, lifelong Kenosha residents, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at the Italian American Club on June 22 and a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. Mary's Catholic Church on June 24. Edwin and Helen Bruchaty were introduced at her parents' 25th wedding anniversary celebration by his cousin, Marie Safranski. They began dating when he returned from a teaching stint in California and were married one year later on June 22, 1957, at St. Anthony Church in Kenosha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jun 26 Roach 1,970
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Jun 12 Broke 1
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Jun 11 Mr Demo 95
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May '17 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May '17 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kenosha County was issued at June 29 at 11:30PM CDT

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC