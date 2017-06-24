Seniors Take Selfies and More with AT...

Seniors Take Selfies and More with AT&T's Help

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

Dextra Hadnot, Director of Government Affairs and AT&T Rep, talks to a group of nearly 30 people about the capabilities of their phones and how to use them. AT&T representatives came to the Clinton Rose Senior Center to present a "Going Mobile" workshop for seniors looking to learn how to use their smartphones, and answered questions regarding the technical side of downloading an app, making a phone call, and sending text messages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) 4 hr WI love 1,967
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Jun 12 Broke 1
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Jun 11 Mr Demo 95
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May '17 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May '17 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,368 • Total comments across all topics: 282,002,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC