Seniors Take Selfies and More with AT&T's Help

Dextra Hadnot, Director of Government Affairs and AT&T Rep, talks to a group of nearly 30 people about the capabilities of their phones and how to use them. AT&T representatives came to the Clinton Rose Senior Center to present a "Going Mobile" workshop for seniors looking to learn how to use their smartphones, and answered questions regarding the technical side of downloading an app, making a phone call, and sending text messages.

