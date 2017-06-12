Roosvelt Elementary gains Internation...

Roosvelt Elementary gains International Baccalaureate authorizationWeb headline:

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Roosevelt Elementary School Principal Nola Starling-Ratliff, right, and teacher/International Baccalaureate coordinator Diane Wood were instrumental in the school gaining IB certification recently. Both will retire at the end of the month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Wed Roach 1,964
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Mon Broke 1
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Jun 11 Mr Demo 95
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May '17 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May '17 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Libya
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC