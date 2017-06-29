Rebel Without A Stall: Title IX, Transgender Student Rights and Whitaker v. Kenosha
Like Jarvis Lorry in Charles Dickens' Tale of Two Cities , however, these students' hopes were "recalled to life" when the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit handed down its decision in Whitaker v. Kenosha Decision , holding therein that transgender students were covered both by Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jun 26
|Roach
|1,970
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jun 11
|Mr Demo
|95
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC