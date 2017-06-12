Rauen 50th
Gerald and Geraldine Rauen celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Casa Capri Restaurant, a place that holds some significance as a "hot spot" for them while they were dating. Jerry and Geri Selear, both St. Joseph High School graduates, were married at St. Mary Catholic Church on June 17, 1967.
