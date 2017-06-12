Raise imminent for Kenosha Unified te...

Raise imminent for Kenosha Unified teachers

Under a new salary structure approved Tuesday by the Kenosha Unified School Board, teachers can expect pay raises ranging from 1.36 percent to 2.4 percent. The raises do not include additional hikes tied to Consumer Price Index increases that would be negotiated with the Kenosha Education Association.

