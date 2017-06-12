Pops Band opens 95th season
The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is back in action tonight, kicking off the group's 95th season of free concerts. "We were going to call tonight's program 'Back at the Band Shell Again,' " said Craig Gall, the band's musical director.
