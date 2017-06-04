Police: Helicopter crashes at Wisconsin airport, 1 injured
Kenosha police say the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Kenosha Regional Airport, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. Police say there was just one man on board.
