Police briefs: Woman reports gun along railroad tracks

A woman playing Frisbee in Petretti Park on the 1900 block of Old Sheridan Road told a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy that she had chased an errant Frisbee to nearby railroad tracks and saw a gun lying on the ground. According to the report, it was a snub-nosed silver revolver that was loaded with hollow-point bullets, however it was not in working condition because it had rusted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.