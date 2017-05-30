Plaintiffs in District 211 transgender lawsuit say their case is different than Kenosha decision
Plaintiffs and defendants in the lawsuit over transgender students' access to bathrooms and locker rooms in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 are debating how precedent-setting this week's ruling in a similar Kenosha, Wisconsin, case should be. Plaintiffs and defendants in the lawsuit over transgender students' access to bathrooms and locker rooms in Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 are debating how precedent-setting this week's ruling in a similar Kenosha, Wisconsin, case should be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|May 21
|Lovetofuck
|93
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May 3
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC