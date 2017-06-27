Pfeiffer-Birong
Finally, the first kiss...On Saturday, April 22, 2017, Larry Pfeiffer and his bride in the making of ten months, Carole Birong, shared their first kiss together with God and some 400 loving family and friends at Journey Church, Kenosha, Wis. 13 friends came to the United States from Germany to sing at their wedding and to celebrate in the occasion and three friends came from Ukraine.
