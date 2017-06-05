Officer shoots fleeing teen
A Kenosha police officer reportedly shot a teenager in the back and his buttocks as he was pursuing him behind a home in the 4800 block of 38th Avenue late Sunday afternoon. His condition was not known but he was still alive as of late Sunday, according to Sgt.
