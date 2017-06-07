North Korea: Trump withdrawal from Paris agreement 'height of egoism'
North Korea: Trump withdrawal from Paris agreement 'height of egoism' Even the reclusive nation of North Korea is slamming U.S for withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sTMtgb WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House April 18, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|May 21
|Lovetofuck
|93
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC