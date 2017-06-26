News briefs for June 26, 2017: Police investigate reported shooting

Radio reports indicated one person was taken to the hospital following a report of shots being fired. No additional information was available Sunday evening, however officers remained at the scene for several hours after the initial call, which came around 8 p.m. A 23-year-old Kenosha woman was taken into custody after officers investigating an argument discovered she was hiding a handgun and bullets in her bra early Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.