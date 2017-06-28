Medical Examiner releases name of Culver's victim
The Dane County Medical Examiner has released the name of the man who died at Culver's Tuesday morning during an armed robbery. Christ Edward Kneubuehl , of Kenosha, was a contractor working at the restaurant when two suspects entered shortly before 3:00 a.m. The results of the autopsy are pending additional testing, as well as the manner of death.
