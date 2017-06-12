Man shot by officer recovering in hospital
Tremayne Martin, 16, right, and Cory Jones, 12, show the area where their friend was shot by a police officer Sunday evening at 4815 38th Ave. Kenny Gates, 18, talks about what happened at the home at 4815 38th Ave. where Sunday's shooting by a police officer occurred. Tremayne Martin, 16, right, and Cory Jones, 12, show the area where their friend was shot by a police officer Sunday evening at 4815 38th Ave. Kenny Gates, 18, talks about what happened at the home at 4815 38th Ave. where Sunday's shooting by a police officer occurred.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|13 hr
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Mr Demo
|95
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC