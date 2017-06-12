Local 'Lakefront Cleanup' group swee...

Local 'Lakefront Cleanup' group sweeps trash from Kenosha's beaches

Members of the Lakefront Cleanup Facebook group pick up items at Cohorama Point between Simmons Island and Kennedy Park on Sunday. Above left, Casey Hudson, right, puts a piece of trash in a bag as he gets help from his daughter, Kaya, 12. Hudson started the group that cleans area beaches on the weekends.

