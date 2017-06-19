Lawyers and love: Former attorney finds new career in writing fiction
Kenosha native Seelie Kay - her pen name - is the author of two fiction books and also works as a nonfiction ghostwriter. Kay began writing books after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and she says her books feature strong female characters.
