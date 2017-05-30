Laning re-elected to Democratic Party chair Sunday, June 4
Following a 2016 election cycle that saw big wins for Republicans, Martha Laning was re-elected as the chair of Wisconsin's Democratic Party Saturday at their annual state convention. Laning opened the convention Friday night by calling on delegates to help "turn on the off year" and return the party to grassroots organizing.
