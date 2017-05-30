Kites fly over Kenosha lakefront
Renee Seymour, of Kenosha, points out the large octopus kite to her grandson Jameson Lang, of Elmwood Park, Saturday during the 16th annual Outta Sight Kite Flight Festival in Kennedy Park. June 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|May 21
|Lovetofuck
|93
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC