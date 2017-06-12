Kenosha velodrome formally rededicated
Mike Raasch, middle, and his daughter Callie, 3, wait to roll onto the track to warm up before the start of stock bike racing night at the Washington Bowl Velodrome on Monday, June 12, 2017. Dave Bender leads his twins Philip, middle, and George, right, out onto the velodrome before the start of stock bike racing night at the Washington Bowl Velodrome on Monday, June 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|23 hr
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Mr Demo
|95
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC