Kenosha velodrome formally rededicated

Mike Raasch, middle, and his daughter Callie, 3, wait to roll onto the track to warm up before the start of stock bike racing night at the Washington Bowl Velodrome on Monday, June 12, 2017. Dave Bender leads his twins Philip, middle, and George, right, out onto the velodrome before the start of stock bike racing night at the Washington Bowl Velodrome on Monday, June 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.