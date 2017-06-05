Kenosha Unified discussing teacher pr...

Kenosha Unified discussing teacher prep time, pay model

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Kenosha News

A new salary structure for teachers will go before the Kenosha Unified School Board for discussion and possible action Tuesday. Details have not been released publicly regarding the new structure developed by a design team put together by Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) 1 hr Mr Demo 95
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) May 29 Roach 1,962
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May 14 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May 12 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr '17 Rico from East Lo... 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Kenosha County was issued at June 11 at 6:19PM CDT

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC