Kenosha Police Department welcomes new Officer Friendly
Cochran is ready to help a new generation of Kenosha children build their own Officer Friendly memories, as he steps into the role. Cochran is taking on that position following the retirement of Dennis Walsh, the Officer Friendly that served Kenosha students - including Cochran when he was in elementary school - for 27 years.
