Kenosha mayor attends crime symposium in Washington

Antaramian participated in the National Institute of Justice's All-Stakeholder Symposium, an effort to improve the criminal justice system's handling of "sentinel events" - significant negative outcomes in the criminal justice system. The symposium includes researchers, criminal justice professionals and policymakers exploring the potential benefits of reviewing sentinel events through a pilot program developed by the National Institute of Justice.

