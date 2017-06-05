Kenosha Fire Department wins award for emergency cardiac care
The Kenosha Fire Deparment received an award from the American Heart Association for its care of cardiac patients during emergency calls. The department received the organization's Mission Lifeline Gold Plus Award for improving systems of care and implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.
