Kenosha City Council votes to change residency rules for sex offenders
On Monday evening, the Kenosha City Council unanimously approved ordinance changes proposed by Mayor John Antaramian to repeal and recreate some new city rules. The proposal would shorten from 2,500 to 1,000 feet the distance from a prohibited location where sex offenders could temporarily or permanently reside.
