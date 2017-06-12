Kenosha alderman pushes for open burning in city
This product image courtesy of Puremodern.com for The Associated Press shows an outdoor fire bowl. This type of fire pit is not allowed in Kenosha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|17 hr
|Roach
|1,964
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Mon
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jun 11
|Mr Demo
|95
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC