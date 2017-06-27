Kenosha alderman Mathewson resigns
Ald.Kevin Mathewson cleans out his desk in the council chambers before he resigns at the Municipal Building on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Ald.Kevin Mathewson cleans out his desk in the council chambers before he resigns at the Municipal Building on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
