Jury rejects excessive force claim

A federal jury ruled against a man convicted of the shooting death of a teenaged employee in a robbery of a Kenosha ice cream shop, finding that a Kenosha Police officer did not violate his rights in his arrest for an earlier incident. Julian Miller is serving a life sentence for the killing of 18-year-old Robbie Wilde in the 2009 robbery of Shirl's Drive-in.

