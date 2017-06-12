How this dad lost 175 pounds in 2 years
When Justin Weber's son, Jonah, started enjoying playing on the floor, Weber wanted to join him. But at more than 375 pounds, getting to the floor was not as simple as Weber wished it were.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IVillage.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Mon
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jun 11
|Mr Demo
|95
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC