Hillcrest TIME graduation: 'Reaching for Success'

Program support specialist Erin Sturino gives Shaun Hughes a high-five prior to commencement Friday morning for Hillcrest School's class of 2017 Total Interagency Model for Education graduates. Program support specialist Erin Sturino gives Shaun Hughes a high-five prior to commencement Friday morning for Hillcrest School's class of 2017 Total Interagency Model for Education graduates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.