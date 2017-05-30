HarborMarket accepting SNAP for third year
People on the federal supplemental nutrition assistance program will again be able to use their benefits to purchase eligible foods at the HarborMarket. Eligible foods include fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, breads and other foods to be consumed at home.
