Ham radio enthusiasts dial up day of field tests
Instead of the sounds of SUVs or people camping, it was the sounds of radios buzzing and voices from afar that were heard in part of the Richard Bong Recreational Area Saturday. The all-day and overnight campout by members of the Gateway Technical College Ham Radio Club was part of the annual Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day, held worldwide the last weekend in June.
