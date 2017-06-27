Getting muddy okay at Pringle Nature Center
Leah MacDonald, 10, of Pleasant Prairie turns away from her friend Madelyn McCravens, 5, of Brighton, as she gets ready to splash a handful of mud in her face during the International Mud Day celebration at the Pringle Nature Center. Jameson Aquino, 4, of Kenosha, throws mud toward his father Blaine Terrill, during the International Mud Day event at the Pringle Nature Center.
