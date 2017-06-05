Get Out: Pops Band 2017 season preview
As the Kenosha Pops Concert Band gets set to start its 95th season - with a performance Wednesday evening - the group's conductors have come up with another slate of "theme nights" for each concert. After last summer's buying spree - with several new pieces played each week - this year's tunes are a mix of new pieces and "old favorites" found in the back stacks of the band's extensive music library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|18 hr
|Walt
|94
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC