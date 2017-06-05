Get Out: Pops Band 2017 season preview

As the Kenosha Pops Concert Band gets set to start its 95th season - with a performance Wednesday evening - the group's conductors have come up with another slate of "theme nights" for each concert. After last summer's buying spree - with several new pieces played each week - this year's tunes are a mix of new pieces and "old favorites" found in the back stacks of the band's extensive music library.

