Foxconn reportedly eying sites in Kenosha, Racine counties

Reports surfaced late Thursday that both Kenosha and Racine counties were on the short list for a multi-billion dollar electronics assembly plant that could employ thousands. First circulated by the Milwaukee Business Journal and on some Milwaukee news outlets, Foxconn - a huge manufacturer of cell phones and other electronic gear based in Taiwan - is looking at two sites in the Kenosha area and, if the company were to locate in southeast Wisconsin, most of the jobs would come to Racine or Kenosha counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.