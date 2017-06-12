Foxconn reportedly eying sites in Kenosha, Racine counties
Reports surfaced late Thursday that both Kenosha and Racine counties were on the short list for a multi-billion dollar electronics assembly plant that could employ thousands. First circulated by the Milwaukee Business Journal and on some Milwaukee news outlets, Foxconn - a huge manufacturer of cell phones and other electronic gear based in Taiwan - is looking at two sites in the Kenosha area and, if the company were to locate in southeast Wisconsin, most of the jobs would come to Racine or Kenosha counties.
