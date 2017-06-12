Foxconn reportedly eying sites in Ken...

Foxconn reportedly eying sites in Kenosha, Racine counties

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Kenosha News

Reports surfaced late Thursday that both Kenosha and Racine counties were on the short list for a multi-billion dollar electronics assembly plant that could employ thousands. First circulated by the Milwaukee Business Journal and on some Milwaukee news outlets, Foxconn - a huge manufacturer of cell phones and other electronic gear based in Taiwan - is looking at two sites in the Kenosha area and, if the company were to locate in southeast Wisconsin, most of the jobs would come to Racine or Kenosha counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jun 14 Roach 1,964
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Jun 12 Broke 1
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Jun 11 Mr Demo 95
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May '17 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May '17 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC