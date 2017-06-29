Fix It: Keep Kenosha Beautiful volunteer coordinator
Cheryl McPhaul, blue sunglasses, Sharon Acerbi, white, and Theresa Martin have a combined for over forty years of volunteer service taking care of the small triangle garden on the northeast side of Library Park in downtown Kenosha. Martin says that she would like to see the City of Kenosha bring back the coordinator for volunteers for the Keep Kenosha Beautiful program that organized people into caring for these small gardens in the City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jun 26
|Roach
|1,970
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jun 11
|Mr Demo
|95
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC