Fix It: Keep Kenosha Beautiful volunteer coordinator

Cheryl McPhaul, blue sunglasses, Sharon Acerbi, white, and Theresa Martin have a combined for over forty years of volunteer service taking care of the small triangle garden on the northeast side of Library Park in downtown Kenosha. Martin says that she would like to see the City of Kenosha bring back the coordinator for volunteers for the Keep Kenosha Beautiful program that organized people into caring for these small gardens in the City.

