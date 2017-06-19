Children's Hospital of Wisconsin expands offerings in new facility west of I-94

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin will expand some of its services and consolidate others in a new building to be constructed just west of Interstate 94 on Highway 50. Construction will be begin this summer, with completion expected in late 2018. Children's Hospital of Wisconsin will expand some of its services and consolidate others in a new building to be constructed just west of Interstate 94 on Highway 50. Construction will be begin this summer, with completion expected in late 2018.

