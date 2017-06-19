Children's Hospital of Wisconsin expands offerings in new facility west of I-94
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin will expand some of its services and consolidate others in a new building to be constructed just west of Interstate 94 on Highway 50. Construction will be begin this summer, with completion expected in late 2018.
