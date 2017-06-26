Car show features debut of restored "Scrambler"
Steve Jantz stands by his restored 69 Scrambler during the Kenosha Car Club's 23rd Annual Car Show at the Moose Lodge. Annalisa Ringstrom, eight, of Kenosha, gets out of Dan Rausch's Rat Rod during the Kenosha Car Club's 23rd Annual Car Show at the Moose Lodge.
