Bryce to host campaign rally in Kenosha
Randy Bryce, a Kenosha political activist and iron worker, will hold his first rally 10 a.m. today at the United Auto Workers Local 72 Hall, 3815 Washington Road, in Kenosha. Bryce, a Democratic candidate for Wisconsin's First Congressional District, launched his campaign earlier this week to challenge Speaker Paul Ryan of Janesville.
