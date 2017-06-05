Boys & Girls Club to kick off summer slate
The local nonprofit will offer free activities at the Oribiletti Center in Lincoln Park for children and teens for the second consecutive year. Programs start Monday and will run Mondays through Fridays from noon to 6 p.m., the club will cater to boys and girls ages 6 to 18. Activities will vary daily and will include basketball, kickball, arts and crafts, music, movies, games, video games and educational programs.
