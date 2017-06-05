Blackhawk Credit Union revamps 75th S...

Blackhawk Credit Union revamps 75th Street building

A building that that called itself home to, at different times, a mobile phone store, a coffee shop and a Thai restaurant will soon be home to a credit union. The Kenosha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit Thursday for Blackhawk Community Credit Union to convert the building at 7180 75th St. for use as a financial institution.

