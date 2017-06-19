Alderman wants city administrator eliminated
Ald. Kevin Mathewson is proposing a resolution to eliminate the position currently held by Frank Pacetti and create the position of chief of staff. The resolution will be taken up by the Finance Committee next month and was referred to all committees for review.
