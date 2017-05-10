Women and Childrena s Horizons opens office in Salem Lakes
The new Women and Children's Horizons office at 8607 Antioch Road will bring needed support and services to victims of sexual and domestic violence in western Kenosha County, Sheriff Dave Beth said Wednesday. Speaking to a small crowd at the grand opening of the office, Beth said rural residents are reluctant to travel to Kenosha for help.
